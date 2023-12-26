What's Driving Under Armour Inc's Surprising 27% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Under Armour Inc (UAA, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a 6.46% gain over the past week and an impressive 27.43% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization stands at $3.87 billion, with a current stock price of $9.06. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, Under Armour is currently modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $12.53, compared to a past GF Value of $16.41. This indicates a shift from being significantly undervalued three months ago to its current valuation status.

Introduction to Under Armour Inc

Under Armour Inc, a key player in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry, has carved out a niche for itself by developing, marketing, and distributing athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company's target market includes professional and amateur athletes, as well as individuals leading active lifestyles. Under Armour's multi-channel distribution strategy encompasses direct-to-consumer platforms, including e-commerce and numerous factory and brand house stores, alongside wholesale channels. Additionally, the company has expanded its digital footprint with the MapMyFitness app. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Baltimore, Under Armour has established a significant market presence across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions.

1737113526025121792.png

Assessing Under Armour's Profitability

Under Armour's Profitability Rank stands at 5/10, reflecting a moderate level of profitability within the industry. The company's operating margin is 5.06%, which is higher than 56.48% of its industry peers. Its return on equity (ROE) is an impressive 21.06%, surpassing 89.01% of competitors, while the return on assets (ROA) at 8.52% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at 12.75% are also strong, better than 85.71% and 84.69% of industry peers, respectively. Over the past decade, Under Armour has maintained profitability for 6 years, which is better than 37.89% of companies in the industry.

Growth Trajectory of Under Armour

Under Armour's growth metrics are equally compelling. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share stands at 9.10%, outperforming 67.56% of its industry peers. Looking ahead, the estimated future 3 to 5-year EPS without NRI growth rate is 8.40%, which is better than 15.79% of industry peers. These figures suggest that Under Armour is on a positive trajectory when it comes to expanding its business and increasing shareholder value.

Key Shareholders in Under Armour

Notable investors have taken significant positions in Under Armour, demonstrating confidence in the company's prospects. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) leads the pack with 1,526,400 shares, representing a 0.35% share percentage. Following him is Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), holding 311,939 shares, or 0.07% of the company, and Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) with 150,013 shares, equating to a 0.03% share percentage. The involvement of these prominent investors underscores a level of confidence in Under Armour's market strategy and future growth.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Under Armour holds its own in the market. Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB, Financial) has a market cap of $3.33 billion, Ermenegildo Zegna NV (ZGN, Financial) is valued at $2.9 billion, and Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM, Financial) stands at $4.94 billion. These companies represent the competitive environment in which Under Armour operates, and its recent stock performance suggests that it is maintaining a competitive edge within this group.

Conclusion

In summary, Under Armour Inc's recent stock price surge can be attributed to its solid profitability metrics, promising growth prospects, and the confidence shown by significant shareholders. The company's current valuation indicates that it is modestly undervalued, presenting a potential opportunity for investors. With a robust business model and a strategic approach to market expansion, Under Armour is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory in the competitive apparel and accessories industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.