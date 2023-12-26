What's Driving Cleveland-Cliffs Inc's Surprising 48% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price, with an 18.29% gain over the past week and an impressive 47.59% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $10.35 billion, with the current stock price at $20.5. This performance is particularly noteworthy when considering the company's GF Value, which is currently at $23.61. This valuation suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued, a positive shift from its past GF Value of $29.91, which indicated a possible value trap. Investors are now looking at Cleveland-Cliffs with renewed interest as the company's valuation aligns more closely with its intrinsic value.

Introduction to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, a titan in the steel industry, is a leading producer of flat-rolled steel and iron ore pellets in North America. The company's operations are vertically integrated, extending from mining raw materials to producing finished steel products. With a focus on serving the automotive industry, Cleveland-Cliffs has a diverse market reach, including operations in the United States, Canada, and other countries. The majority of its revenue is generated within the United States, cementing its position as a key supplier to North American automakers.

1737113532916363264.png

Assessing Cleveland-Cliffs' Profitability

With a Profitability Rank of 8/10, Cleveland-Cliffs stands out in its sector. The company's Operating Margin of 2.73% is better than 40.26% of its industry peers. Additionally, its ROE of 4.45%, ROA of 1.82%, and ROIC of 2.78% are all above the median for the industry, indicating efficient management and a strong competitive position. Over the past decade, Cleveland-Cliffs has maintained profitability for seven years, showcasing its resilience and operational efficiency.

Growth Trajectory of Cleveland-Cliffs

The company's Growth Rank is an impressive 9/10. Cleveland-Cliffs has demonstrated exceptional growth, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 84.30% and a 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 53.70%, outperforming 98.3% and 98.56% of industry peers, respectively. The company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 33.40% further solidifies its growth status, surpassing 56.49% of its competitors. These figures reflect Cleveland-Cliffs' strong market position and its ability to capitalize on industry trends and opportunities.

Notable Shareholders in Cleveland-Cliffs

Among the notable shareholders of Cleveland-Cliffs, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest stake with 7,743,452 shares, representing 1.53% of the company. Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 2,052,127 shares, accounting for 0.41% share percentage, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) holds 714,361 shares, making up 0.14% of the shares. These significant investments by well-known investors signal confidence in the company's future prospects and stability.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its closest competitors, Cleveland-Cliffs maintains a competitive edge. United States Steel Corp (X, Financial) has a market cap slightly higher at $11.06 billion, while Ternium SA (TX, Financial) and Commercial Metals Co (CMC, Financial) have market caps of $8.4 billion and $5.56 billion, respectively. Cleveland-Cliffs' recent stock performance and growth metrics suggest that it is holding its own in a competitive industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc's recent stock performance has been impressive, with significant gains over the past week and three months. The company's current valuation indicates that it is modestly undervalued, which may attract more investors seeking value opportunities. Cleveland-Cliffs' strong profitability and growth metrics, combined with the confidence shown by its significant shareholders, position it well within the steel industry. As the company continues to navigate the market and leverage its strengths, it remains a noteworthy stock for value investors to consider.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.