Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $675.19, Costco Wholesale Corp has witnessed a daily loss of 0.89%, marked against a three-month change of 21.28%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Costco Wholesale Corp is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial) has been assigned a GF Score of 92 out of 100, indicating a high potential for outperformance. This score reflects the company's strong financial health, profitability, and growth prospects, despite a lower GF Value rank, which suggests the stock might be overvalued at the current price.

Understanding Costco Wholesale Corp's Business

Costco Wholesale Corp operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, focusing on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. With a market cap of $299.64 billion and sales of $245.65 billion, Costco's operating margin stands at 3.4%. The company's cost-effective structure allows it to price merchandise below competitors, driving high sales volume per warehouse and enabling strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates 591 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, it runs another 270 warehouses, with a significant presence in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the U.K.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Costco Wholesale Corp's Financial Strength rating is a testament to its resilient balance sheet and prudent capital management. An Interest Coverage ratio of 50.9 far exceeds the benchmark set by Benjamin Graham, indicating a strong ability to meet interest obligations. The Altman Z-Score of 7.99 suggests a low probability of financial distress, and a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.04 showcases Costco's strategic debt management.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of Costco Wholesale Corp reflects its superior ability to generate profits compared to its peers. The company's Operating Margin has shown a steady increase over the past five years, and its Piotroski F-Score indicates a healthy financial state. Additionally, a Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five highlights Costco's consistent operational performance.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Costco Wholesale Corp's high Growth Rank underscores its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 13.2% outperforms 75.61% of companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. The consistent increase in EBITDA over the past few years further emphasizes Costco's growth capabilities.

Conclusion: Costco Wholesale Corp's Position for Outperformance

Considering Costco Wholesale Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking companies with similar prospects can explore more options using the GF Score Screen. As Costco continues to navigate the retail landscape with its effective business model and financial acumen, it remains a compelling choice for value investors looking for sustainable growth and market leadership.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.