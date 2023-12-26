U.S. stock index futures indicated a modestly higher open, as investors anticipated data on the housing market and awaited insights from Federal Reserve speakers. The market's attention was particularly drawn to the tech sector, with Alphabet (GOOG, Financial) (GOOGL, Financial) making headlines for its $700M settlement over an antitrust lawsuit, and Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) experiencing a slight dip due to mixed AI GPU demand signals. Meanwhile, the energy sector saw Exxon (XOM, Financial) and Chevron (CVX, Financial) shares decline this year, reflecting the challenges of a turbulent macroeconomic environment and fluctuating crude prices.

In the automotive and battery sector, Chinese battery maker CATL and Volkswagen (VWAGY) emerged as likely final bidders for Sigma Lithium (SGML, Financial), which saw its stock rise after announcing plans for a dual listing on Nasdaq and the Singapore Stock Exchange. The interest in Sigma Lithium underscores the growing demand for lithium, a critical component in electric vehicle batteries.

The financial sector observed a return to normalcy with credit card payment delinquencies and net charge-off rates increasing in November. Analysts suggest that we may be nearing peak normalization, with normal credit seasonality expected to take over in the coming months. This normalization is a significant shift from the pandemic era's fiscal relief measures.

In the healthcare space, Medtronic (MDT, Financial) initiated a recall of its StealthStation S8 Application due to a software issue, with the FDA classifying it as a product correction. The company is set to contact customers for a software update, highlighting the importance of safety and reliability in medical devices.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic's comments on interest rates were closely watched by investors. Bostic does not see an urgency to cut rates next year, suggesting a patient approach as inflation is expected to decline slowly. His remarks provide insight into the potential direction of future monetary policy.

In the media and entertainment industry, the potential impact of Hollywood strikes on global box office sales was a topic of concern. Analysts predict a decline in movie ticket sales for 2024, attributing it to reduced production time in 2023 due to the strikes, rather than a waning interest in cinema.

The semiconductor industry saw Lightmatter, a startup focusing on photonic processors, raise significant funding, highlighting the search for alternatives in semiconductor production. Micron Technology (MU, Financial) is set to report earnings, with analysts expecting a modest upside to guidance. Meanwhile, AMD (AMD, Financial) shares surged this year, but concerns about valuation and growth persist as it ventures into the AI space.

In the pharmaceutical sector, analysts at Citi Research initiated a catalyst watch on Pfizer (PFE, Financial), adjusting their price target and noting the conservative outlook for the coming year. The firm's long-term view on Pfizer's potential upside will be influenced by its oncology and R&D synergy with Seagen.

Lastly, CureVac (CVAC, Financial) faced a setback as Germany's patent court invalidated a key mRNA technology patent, impacting its lawsuit against BioNTech SE (BNTX, Financial). CureVac's shares plummeted, while BioNTech and Pfizer saw gains. CureVac plans to appeal the decision, emphasizing the importance of its scientific contributions to mRNA vaccine development.