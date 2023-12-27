Verisk Analytics (VRSK): A Fair Valuation Assessment

Is Verisk Analytics Priced Right in Today's Market?

Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain/loss of -1.21% and a 3-month decline of -4.75%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.4, investors are posed with a critical question: Is the stock fairly valued? This article offers a valuation analysis to explore Verisk Analytics's current market position and future prospects.

Company Overview

Verisk Analytics is a leader in providing critical data analytics to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States. The company boasts a robust database and proprietary data assets that serve to enhance operational efficiency and risk assessment capabilities for insurers. Furthermore, Verisk Analytics is branching out into life insurance, marketing, and international markets, broadening its scope and potential for growth. With a current stock price of $234.46 and a Fair Value (GF Value) estimated at $244.01, the company holds a market cap of $34 billion, indicating that it is fairly valued in the market.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that assesses the intrinsic value of a stock, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and projected future business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page reflects the fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price is significantly above this line, it may be overvalued, suggesting a lower future return. Conversely, if the price is below the GF Value Line, the stock may promise a higher future return.

For Verisk Analytics (VRSK, Financial), the stock appears to be fairly valued, aligning closely with the GF Value. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to mirror the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength Assessment

When investing, it's crucial to consider a company's financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. Verisk Analytics's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.14, ranking lower than 81.22% of its peers in the Business Services industry. This positions Verisk Analytics's financial strength at a fair rating of 5 out of 10, indicating a reasonably stable balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitability is often a sign of reduced risk and potential for better performance. Verisk Analytics has been profitable for the last 10 years, with an operating margin of 30.73%, outperforming 93.64% of its industry counterparts. This strong profitability is complemented by a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 21.4%, surpassing 67.8% of the companies in the Business Services sector. However, its 3-year average revenue growth rate lags behind 63.83% of the industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

An essential measure of profitability is the comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ideally, ROIC should exceed WACC to indicate efficient cash flow generation relative to capital investment. Verisk Analytics's ROIC is 11.46, which is higher than its WACC of 8.72.

Concluding Insights

In summary, Verisk Analytics (VRSK, Financial) is considered fairly valued based on current assessments. The company's financial health is stable, and its profitability is robust, with growth prospects that rank well within the industry. For a more detailed exploration of Verisk Analytics's financials, investors can view its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

