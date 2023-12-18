On December 18, 2023, Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman & President and 10% Owner of RCM Technologies Inc (RCMT), sold 11,200 shares of the company. RCM Technologies Inc is a provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology.

The insider executed the sale at an average price of $27.59, resulting in a transaction amount of approximately $309,008. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in RCM Technologies Inc has been adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, Bradley Vizi has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 200,000 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for RCM Technologies Inc reveals a pattern of insider selling activity. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells.

On the valuation front, RCM Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $27.59 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $225.572 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.82, which is above the industry median of 11.8 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that RCM Technologies Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $27.59 and a GF Value of $14.66, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.88.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

