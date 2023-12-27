Verint Systems Inc Chairman & CEO Dan Bodner Sells 13,171 Shares

Dan Bodner, Chairman & CEO of Verint Systems Inc (VRNT, Financial), executed a sale of 13,171 shares in the company on December 18, 2023. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in Verint Systems Inc has adjusted accordingly.

Verint Systems Inc is a company that specializes in customer engagement solutions, security intelligence, and fraud, risk, and compliance. The company's technology is designed to help organizations simplify and modernize customer engagement, as well as detect and deter security threats. Verint operates through various segments, including Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 266,594 shares of Verint Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where the insider has been exclusively selling shares.

The insider transaction history for Verint Systems Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider purchases but a total of 38 insider sales.

On the date of the recent sale by the insider, shares of Verint Systems Inc were trading at $27.46, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.770 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 702.25, significantly above both the industry median of 27.23 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The current price of $27.46, when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $47.29, yields a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58. This suggests that the stock might be considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

