Jonathan Chadwick, a director at Samsara Inc (IOT, Financial), executed a sale of 12,206 shares in the company on December 18, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $34.58 per share, which resulted in a total value of $422,183.48.

Samsara Inc is a company that provides solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), including software, hardware, and cloud services that enable customers to improve the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of their operations. The company's offerings are designed to help businesses connect their physical operations to the digital world, providing insights and analytics that can lead to better decision-making and performance.

Over the past year, the insider, Jonathan Chadwick, has sold a total of 45,772 shares of Samsara Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 161 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

The insider transaction history for Samsara Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, which could be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring the company's stock activity.

On the valuation front, Samsara Inc's shares were trading at $34.58 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $17.89 billion.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at Samsara Inc, interested parties can refer to the SEC filings and monitor the company's insider activity for further insights into the stock's performance and insider sentiment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.