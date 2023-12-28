Amidst the daily fluctuations of the stock market, DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) has recently seen a notable decrease of 5.39% in its stock price. However, over the past three months, the company has enjoyed a gain of 25.92%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) sitting at $0.91, investors are keen to understand if DexCom (DXCM) is currently undervalued. This article aims to address this question through a detailed valuation analysis, inviting readers to delve into the financial intricacies that determine DexCom's fair market value.

Company Introduction

DexCom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients, offering an innovative alternative to traditional blood glucose meters. The company's integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem facilitates automatic insulin delivery, marking a significant advancement in diabetes management technology. With a current stock price of $116.62 and a GF Value of $149.56, indicating the stock's intrinsic value, DexCom appears to be modestly undervalued. This discrepancy provides a compelling starting point for a deeper investigation into the company's valuation.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, as well as future business performance estimates. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and future returns may be lackluster. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line suggests undervaluation and the potential for higher future returns. At a market cap of $44.50 billion, DexCom's current price suggests that investors could anticipate higher long-term returns relative to the company's business growth.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to mitigate the risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio, which stands at 1.19 for DexCom, provide insight into financial resilience. Although this ratio places DexCom below 58.95% of its peers in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, its overall financial strength score of 7 out of 10 suggests a fair financial position.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with a history of consistent profitability, is generally less risky. DexCom, with a 14.88% operating margin that outperforms 76.58% of its industry competitors, has maintained profitability over the last decade. Despite this, its profitability rank of 4 out of 10 reflects certain challenges. However, DexCom's growth trajectory is promising, boasting a 3-year average revenue growth rate that surpasses 75.8% of industry players.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Key Indicator of Value Creation

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is an effective way to gauge its value creation. DexCom's ROIC of 13.75% exceeds its WACC of 12.91%, signaling the company's ability to generate cash flow efficiently and create shareholder value. This positive differential is a strong indicator of DexCom's financial health.

Conclusion

Overall, DexCom (DXCM, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and while its profitability could improve, its growth outshines a majority of its industry counterparts. For a more detailed exploration of DexCom's financials, investors can review the 30-Year Financials here.

Discovering High-Quality Investments

To uncover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.