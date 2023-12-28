Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ:XAIR) has witnessed a significant insider transaction on December 18, 2023, according to a recent SEC filing. The company's CEO and Chairman of the Board, Steven Lisi, purchased 77,775 shares of the company's stock. This transaction adds to the series of insider activities observed over the past year. Beyond Air Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a range of products for various respiratory diseases, including lung infections and pulmonary hypertension. The company's innovative technology utilizes nitric oxide, a molecule with antimicrobial properties, to treat patients with less invasive and more targeted therapies. Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. Insider buying may suggest that the insiders believe the stock is undervalued or that there are positive developments that could drive the stock's future performance. Conversely, insider selling might indicate that insiders are taking profits or have concerns about the company's future prospects. According to the data provided, Steven Lisi has been actively participating in the market with a total of 137,775 shares purchased and 48,596 shares sold over the past year. The insider transaction history for Beyond Air Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling, with 18 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year. On the valuation front, Beyond Air Inc's shares were trading at $1.63 on the day of the insider's recent purchase, resulting in a market cap of $60.748 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.23, with a GuruFocus Value of $7.04. This ratio suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts. Beyond Air Inc's current market position and the recent insider buying activity by CEO Steven Lisi could be of interest to investors looking for potential opportunities in the healthcare sector. However, the price-to-GF-Value ratio indicates that caution is advisable. Investors are encouraged to conduct thorough research and consider the broader market context when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

