GCM Grosvenor Inc CFO Pamela Bentley Sells 75,000 Shares

Pamela Bentley, CFO of GCM Grosvenor Inc (GCMG, Financial), executed a sale of 75,000 shares in the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is a global alternative asset management firm with a history of over 50 years, offering comprehensive public and private markets solutions across hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and multi-asset class investments. The company manages assets on behalf of a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 75,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and seven insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc were trading at $8.9, resulting in a market cap of $374.86 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.69, with a GF Value of $5.26, indicating that GCM Grosvenor Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation metrics.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

