On December 18, 2023, Executive Vice President Gregory Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor Corp (NUE, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,800 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Nucor Corp is a leading manufacturer of steel and steel products. The company also engages in the production of direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. With a focus on innovation and quality, Nucor is one of the largest steel producers in the United States.

The insider transaction history for Nucor Corp shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 15 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Nucor Corp were trading at $177.05, giving the company a market cap of $43.191 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 8.91, which is below both the industry median of 12.61 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $177.05 and a GuruFocus Value of $145.93, Nucor Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

