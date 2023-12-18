ZipRecruiter Inc President David Travers Sells 11,501 Shares

On December 18, 2023, President David Travers sold 11,501 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $13.92 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $160,113.92.

ZipRecruiter Inc is an online employment marketplace, connecting millions of employers and job seekers through mobile and email services, as well as partnerships with job boards and other job marketplaces. The platform streamlines the hiring process by using AI-driven smart matching technology to effectively find the right candidates for the right roles.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 46,004 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last year.

The insider transaction history for ZipRecruiter Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders. There have been no insider buys recorded over the past year, while there have been 41 insider sells in the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of ZipRecruiter Inc were trading at $13.92, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.396 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 23.95, which is above the industry median of 17.55 but below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Investors often monitor insider sales as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

