Director John Key Sells Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW), a global cybersecurity leader, is known for its comprehensive portfolio of security products and services designed to provide advanced protection against cyber threats. The company's offerings include advanced firewalls and cloud-based offerings that extend those firewalls to cover other aspects of security. According to a recent SEC filing, Director John Key has sold 2,297 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc on December 18, 2023. The transaction was executed at an average price of $308.74, resulting in a total value of $709,223.78. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,797 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Palo Alto Networks Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 54 insider sells in the same timeframe. Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc were trading at $308.74 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $94.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Palo Alto Networks Inc stands at 171.01, which is above the industry median of 27.23. However, it is below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $308.74 and the GuruFocus Value of $215.20, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

