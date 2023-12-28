Margaret Chow, SVP & Chief Legal Officer of Couchbase Inc (BASE, Financial), executed a sale of 4,989 shares in the company on December 18, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Couchbase Inc is a provider of a modern database for enterprise applications. Its platform is designed to simplify the process of developing, deploying, and accessing applications in the cloud or on-premises, with a focus on flexibility, performance, and scalability. The company's technology is used by organizations around the world to power core applications and reduce the complexity of working with big data.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,670 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Couchbase Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 39 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe. This could suggest that insiders have been more inclined to sell shares than to purchase them.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Couchbase Inc were trading at $23.59, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.086 billion.

Investors often monitor insider buy and sell transactions as part of their analysis, as these can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

