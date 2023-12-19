On December 19, 2023, Mark Sherman, EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB), sold 10,519 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Dolby Laboratories Inc is a company that specializes in audio noise reduction and audio encoding/compression. Dolby licenses its technologies to consumer electronics manufacturers.

According to the data, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,932 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc were trading at $86.16, resulting in a market cap of $8.169 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 41.63, which is above both the industry median of 17.53 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.97, with a GF Value of $88.90, indicating that Dolby Laboratories Inc is considered Fairly Valued according to the intrinsic value estimate by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

