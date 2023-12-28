eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, SVP, Chief People Officer Cornelius Boone, sold 4,930 shares of the company on December 19, 2023. The transaction was executed at an average price of $42.66 per share, resulting in a total value of $210,313.80.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,321 shares of eBay Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, eBay Inc's shares were trading at $42.66, giving the company a market capitalization of $22.301 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 8.49, which is below both the industry median of 17.4 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation suggests that eBay Inc's shares are trading at a lower multiple compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, eBay Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74, with a GF Value of $57.49 per share. This indicates that the stock is considered to be Modestly Undervalued based on its current trading price in relation to the intrinsic value estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company and can be motivated by various personal or financial reasons.

