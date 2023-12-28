Weg SA's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of Weg SA's Dividends

Weg SA (WEGZY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on 2024-03-20, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-22. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Weg SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Weg SA Do?

Weg SA is a global powerhouse in the manufacturing and sale of electric motors, generators, and industrial automation systems. With three primary business segments: industry, energy, and foreign operations, the company delivers a diverse range of products. Its industrial segment is known for an array of motors and automation equipment, while the energy segment focuses on power generation components like generators, turbines, and transformers, catering to the growing demand for distributed energy solutions.

A Glimpse at Weg SA's Dividend History

Weg SA has a commendable track record of consistent dividend payments dating back to 2010, with dividends issued quarterly to shareholders. This consistency reflects the company's financial stability and commitment to returning value to its investors. The historical Dividends Per Share chart below illustrates Weg SA's dividend trends over the years.

Breaking Down Weg SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

Weg SA's current 12-month trailing dividend yield stands at 1.25%, with a 12-month forward dividend yield of 0.88%, indicating a projected decrease in dividend payments in the coming year. Despite this, the company has demonstrated significant dividend growth, with a three-year annual dividend growth rate of 58.70%, a five-year growth rate of 28.10%, and a ten-year growth rate of 19.90%. These figures showcase Weg SA's strong historical performance in increasing shareholder value.

Factoring in the dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost for Weg SA stock is approximately 4.31%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of Weg SA's dividends can be gauged by examining its dividend payout ratio, which currently stands at 0.43. This indicates that the company retains a majority of its earnings, which could be utilized for future growth or to cushion against economic downturns. The company's strong profitability rank of 9 out of 10, coupled with a consistent record of positive net income over the past decade, underscores its financial health and potential for sustaining dividend payments.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Weg SA's impressive growth rank of 9 out of 10 points to a robust growth trajectory. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate have outperformed 90.62% of global competitors, demonstrating a solid revenue model. Additionally, Weg SA's 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate further solidify its capacity to sustain and potentially increase dividends in the future.

Concluding Thoughts on Weg SA's Dividend Prospects

Considering Weg SA's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rates, prudent payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics, the company stands out as a potentially attractive option for dividend-seeking investors. While the forward dividend yield suggests a conservative approach to dividend increases, the company's overall financial health and growth prospects paint a promising picture for the sustainability of its dividends. Investors looking for high-dividend yield stocks may find Weg SA to be a worthy candidate for their portfolios, and can explore further using GuruFocus's High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

