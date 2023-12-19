MicroStrategy Inc President & CEO Phong Le Sells 5,000 Shares

On December 19, 2023, President & CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile apps.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of selling activity from insiders. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 12 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $568.76, giving the company a market cap of $8.959 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 444.19, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.73 and also above the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.95, with a GF Value of $291.54, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is considered Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

