Vertex Inc CFO John Schwab Sells 25,000 Shares

On December 18, 2023, John Schwab, the Chief Financial Officer of Vertex Inc (VERX), sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing. This transaction was part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 55,000 shares, with no shares purchased during the same period.

Vertex Inc specializes in tax technology solutions and services. The company provides a range of products and services designed to help businesses automate and manage their tax processes more efficiently. Vertex Inc's offerings include tax calculation, compliance, reporting, and other tax-related activities.

The insider transaction history for Vertex Inc reveals a pattern of selling activity among insiders. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 53 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Vertex Inc were trading at $26.55, giving the company a market cap of $3.948 billion.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $26.55 and a GuruFocus Value of $22.81, Vertex Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.16, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

