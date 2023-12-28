Revolution Medicines Inc Insider Sells Shares

Margaret Horn, COO of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD, Financial), sold 7,993 shares of the company on December 18, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 63,839 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Revolution Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit elusive, high-value frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. The company's innovative approach is designed to bring more effective treatments to patients with unmet medical needs in the fight against cancer.

The insider transaction history for Revolution Medicines Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 26 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, shares of Revolution Medicines Inc were trading at $26.36 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $4.201 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 3.3, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $7.98. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sales by the insider at Revolution Medicines Inc may attract attention from the market, considering the company's current valuation status.

