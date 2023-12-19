Netflix Inc Chief Legal Officer David Hyman Sells 19,876 Shares

On December 19, 2023, David Hyman, Chief Legal Officer of Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial), sold 19,876 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $495 per share, resulting in a total value of $9,838,620.

Netflix Inc, the world-renowned streaming entertainment service, offers a wide array of TV series, documentaries, and feature films across a variety of genres and languages. Subscribers can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen, and can play, pause, and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,876 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by David Hyman is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 26 insider sells for Netflix Inc.

On the valuation front, Netflix Inc's shares were trading at $495 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $214.12 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 48.83, which is above the industry median of 17.59 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $495 and a GF Value of $446.39, Netflix Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

