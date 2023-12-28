Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $138.34, Alphabet Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0%, marked against a three-month change of 3.44%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Alphabet Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, but slightly lower in GF Value and Momentum, GuruFocus assigned Alphabet Inc the GF Score of 97 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Alphabet Inc's Business

Alphabet Inc, with a market cap of $1.74 trillion and sales of $297.13 billion, is a holding company that primarily operates through its subsidiary, Google. Google is an internet media giant that generates 99% of Alphabet's revenue, predominantly from online ads. Google's other revenue streams include app and content sales on Google Play and YouTube, cloud service fees, and other licensing revenue. Hardware sales, such as Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart home products like Nest and Google Home, also contribute. Alphabet's moonshot investments, such as Verily for health technology, Google Fiber for faster internet, and Waymo for self-driving cars, fall under its 'other bets' segment.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Alphabet Inc's Financial Strength rating is a testament to its resilient balance sheet and prudent capital management. The company's Interest Coverage ratio is an impressive 239.38, indicating a strong ability to cover interest obligations. This aligns with the principles of Benjamin Graham, who advocated for an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. Alphabet Inc's Altman Z-Score of 10.85 suggests a low probability of financial distress, and its Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.1 demonstrates a strategic approach to debt management.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of Alphabet Inc reflects its superior ability to generate profits compared to its peers. The company's Operating Margin has seen a five-year increase, with figures from 2019 to 2023 showing a growth from 22.20% to 25.36%. This upward trend in operating margin indicates Alphabet Inc's efficiency in managing its core business operations.

Furthermore, Alphabet Inc's Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five highlights its consistent operational performance, which instills confidence in investors about the company's future prospects.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Alphabet Inc's high Growth Rank underscores its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 22.9% surpasses 72.39% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. Additionally, Alphabet Inc's EBITDA has seen significant growth, with a three-year growth rate of 21.8 and a five-year rate of 25.4, emphasizing its ability to sustain growth and profitability.

Next Steps

Considering Alphabet Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen. As Alphabet Inc continues to innovate and dominate the tech landscape, it remains a compelling choice for value investors seeking growth and stability in their portfolios.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.