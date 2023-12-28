Carnival PLC (CUK) Reports Record Revenues and Positive Earnings Momentum

Full Year 2023 Earnings Highlight Strong Bookings and Revenue Growth

Summary
  • Record Revenues: Carnival PLC (CUK) achieved an all-time high with full year revenues of $21.6 billion.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Despite a U.S. GAAP net loss of $74 million, the company reported a positive adjusted net income of $1 million.
  • Debt Reduction: Carnival PLC (CUK) made significant debt payments totaling $6 billion, reducing its debt balance by $4.6 billion from its peak in Q1 2023.
  • Liquidity: The company ended the year with $5.4 billion in liquidity, positioning it strongly for future operations.
  • Booked Position: Entering 2024 with its best booked position on record for both price and occupancy.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: For the full year 2024, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5.6 billion, indicating over 30% growth compared to 2023.
Article's Main Image

On December 21, 2023, Carnival PLC (CUK, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing a record-breaking fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings, with continued strong bookings and earnings momentum. Carnival PLC (CUK), the largest global cruise company, operates a fleet of 90 ships across various brands, including Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn, among others. Prior to the pandemic, the company's brands attracted approximately 13 million guests in 2019, a level they aim to reach again in 2023.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Carnival PLC (CUK, Financial) reported record fourth quarter revenues of $5.4 billion, with net per diems and net yields in constant currency significantly exceeding 2019 levels. Full year revenues reached a historic high of $21.6 billion, with cash from operations at $4.3 billion and adjusted free cash flow at $2.1 billion. Despite a U.S. GAAP net loss of $74 million for the full year, the company achieved a positive adjusted net income of $1 million, outperforming its September guidance.

However, the company faced challenges, including a 4.6 percent decrease in gross margin yields and a 12 percent increase in cruise costs per available lower berth day (ALBD) compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD increased by 11 percent, in line with September guidance. These cost increases reflect the impact of high cost inflation over the past four years.

Financial Achievements and Importance

The company's financial achievements, particularly the record revenues and strong bookings, are critical for Carnival PLC (CUK, Financial) as they demonstrate the company's ability to recover from the pandemic's impact and capitalize on the rebounding travel and leisure industry. The reduction in debt and increase in liquidity are also significant, as they improve the company's financial stability and ability to invest in future growth.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Key details from the income statement include a record fourth quarter revenue of $5.4 billion and a full year revenue of $21.6 billion. The balance sheet reflects a strong liquidity position, with $5.4 billion available at the end of the year. The company's efforts in reducing its debt balance and managing its capital structure have been noteworthy, contributing to its financial resilience.

Commentary from the CEO

"We ended the year on a high note with another record-breaking quarter that exceeded expectations and achieved positive full year adjusted net income. In fact, we consistently outperformed in all four quarters of the year, buoyed by a strengthening demand environment across all our brands," commented Carnival Corporation & plc’s Chief Executive Officer Josh Weinstein.

Financial Tables Summary

Financial Metric Q4 2023 Full Year 2023
Revenues $5.4 billion $21.6 billion
U.S. GAAP Net Loss $(48 million) $(74 million)
Adjusted Net Income $(90 million) $1 million
Liquidity $5.4 billion
Debt Payments $6 billion

Performance Analysis

Carnival PLC (CUK, Financial)'s performance in 2023 reflects a robust recovery with record revenues and a strong booked position for 2024. The company's strategic focus on yield management and cost control, despite inflationary pressures, has allowed it to navigate a challenging environment successfully. The positive outlook for 2024, with expected significant growth in adjusted EBITDA and net yields, suggests that Carnival PLC (CUK) is on a clear path to achieving its financial targets and strengthening its market position.

For more detailed information and analysis, investors and value seekers are encouraged to visit GuruFocus.com for comprehensive insights into Carnival PLC (CUK, Financial)'s financial performance and future prospects.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Carnival PLC for further details.

