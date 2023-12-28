Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON), a company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons, body-worn cameras, and software, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. President Joshua Isner sold 4,518 shares of the company on December 19, 2023. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 79,744 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sells at Axon Enterprise Inc, with a total of 28 insider sells and 4 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Axon Enterprise Inc were trading at $255.55, giving the company a market capitalization of $19.13 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 130.90, which is significantly above both the industry median of 32.425 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.06, indicating that Axon Enterprise Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $240.66. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider trading activity at Axon Enterprise Inc, providing a visual representation of the buys and sells over the past year.

The GF Value image provides insight into the stock's valuation, comparing the current share price to the calculated GF Value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider trading patterns as an indicator of management's perspective on the company's future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at Axon Enterprise Inc may be of interest to stakeholders and potential investors as they assess the company's stock performance and valuation.

