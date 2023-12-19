Novanta Inc CFO Robert Buckley Sells 6,000 Shares

On December 19, 2023, Robert Buckley, the CFO of Novanta Inc (NOVT, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $170.52 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,023,120.

Novanta Inc is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers a competitive advantage. The company specializes in providing photonics, vision, and precision motion technologies to customers in the medical and advanced industrial sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,239 shares of Novanta Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Novanta Inc shows a pattern of 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Novanta Inc's shares were trading at $170.52 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.934 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 78.91, which is above both the industry median of 22.86 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a stock price of $170.52 and a GF Value of $176.34, Novanta Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by the CFO of Novanta Inc may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation alignment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

