Brett Wall, EVP & Pres Neuroscience of Medtronic PLC (MDT, Financial), sold 4,997 shares of the company on December 19, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $82.17 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $410,584.49.

Medtronic PLC is a global healthcare solutions company committed to improving the lives of people through its medical technologies, services, and solutions. The company operates in segments that include Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. It provides a comprehensive range of products and therapies for use in the treatment of conditions such as cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes, and neurological and musculoskeletal conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,997 shares of Medtronic PLC and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Medtronic PLC indicates a pattern of selling activity. There have been no insider purchases recorded over the past year, while there have been 6 insider sales during the same period.

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Medtronic PLC were trading at $82.17, giving the company a market capitalization of $107.93 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Medtronic PLC stands at 26.44, which is below the industry median of 30.4 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $82.17 and a GuruFocus Value of $97.10, Medtronic PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

