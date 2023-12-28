Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL), a company specializing in the development of precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Development Officer Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the company on December 18, 2023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing link. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 107,000 shares of Nuvalent Inc and has not made any insider purchases. The insider transaction history for Nuvalent Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 33 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Nuvalent Inc were trading at $75.82, valuing the company at a market cap of $4.468 billion. The insider trends image above reflects the recent activities of insiders at Nuvalent Inc, providing a visual representation of the selling pattern over the past year. The data suggests a trend of insider sales without any offsetting insider purchases, which could be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behaviors for insights into company performance and valuation.

