John Mclean, a director at Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial), executed a sale of 3,863 shares in the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of the insider's trading activities over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 3,863 shares and has not made any purchases.

Toll Brothers Inc is a recognized home construction company, primarily engaged in the design, construction, and sale of luxury homes in major metropolitan markets in the United States. The company caters to a variety of demographics and price points, and is known for its quality craftsmanship and customer service.

The insider transaction history for Toll Brothers Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 26 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Toll Brothers Inc were trading at $103.57, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.104 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 8.34, which is below both the industry median of 10.37 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $75.92, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36, indicating that Toll Brothers Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

