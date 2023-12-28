Joseph Ciaffoni, the President and CEO of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL), sold 68,768 shares of the company on December 20, 2023, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $30.18 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,075,818.24.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of pain and other central nervous system conditions. The company's product portfolio includes innovative and generic medications that address the needs of patients suffering from various conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 225,408 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc's shares were trading at $30.18, giving the company a market capitalization of $993.323 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 203.07, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 23.39 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $30.18 and a GF Value of $30.05, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions, the company's fundamentals, and other relevant data when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

