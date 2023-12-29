Unveiling Cintas (CTAS)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Recent market data for Cintas Corp (CTAS, Financial) reveals a significant daily gain of 6.55% and an impressive three-month gain of 17.25%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 13.29, investors are questioning whether the stock is modestly overvalued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of Cintas (CTAS), providing a clear understanding of its market position and intrinsic value. Read on for an insightful exploration of Cintas's financial health and future prospects.

Company Introduction

Cintas Corp (CTAS, Financial) is renowned as a comprehensive provider of uniform rentals and sales, including a wide range of ancillary products and services. With a diverse offering that encompasses everything from office attire to flame-resistant clothing and restroom supplies, Cintas has cemented its position as a one-stop-shop in its industry. The stock is currently trading at $589.95 per share, with a market cap of $59.80 billion, drawing attention to its valuation in comparison to the GF Value of $498.15, an estimation of its fair value. This juxtaposition sets the stage for an in-depth valuation analysis, seamlessly blending financial assessment with key company insights.

1738030659798102016.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and projections of future business performance. The GF Value Line represents the fair trading value of Cintas (CTAS, Financial), suggesting that the stock may be modestly overvalued at its current price. A price significantly above this line indicates a lower expected future return, while a price below suggests a higher potential return. At present, Cintas's stock price exceeds the GF Value Line, prompting a cautious outlook on its long-term return potential.

1738030634544197632.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial before investing. A strong financial foundation reduces the risk of permanent loss. Cintas's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03 is lower than the industry average, indicating a fair financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. This metric, along with the company's debt and cash history, provides valuable insight into its financial resilience.

1738030679385501696.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a hallmark of a less risky investment, and Cintas has maintained a strong track record over the past decade. With a revenue of $9 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $13.29, the company boasts an operating margin of 20.72%, ranking it higher than most in the Business Services industry. The profitability rank of 10 out of 10 underscores Cintas's strong financial performance.

Growth is a pivotal factor in valuation, with revenue and earnings growth often leading to shareholder value creation. Cintas's 3-year average revenue growth rate surpasses that of 62.19% of its industry peers, while its EBITDA growth rate of 14.1% is also noteworthy. This positive trend suggests that Cintas is effectively expanding its business and enhancing its market value.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into its profitability relative to the capital invested. Ideally, the ROIC should exceed the WACC, indicating efficient capital use. Cintas's ROIC of 19.51 is significantly higher than its WACC of 9.36, reflecting a robust return on investment.

1738030698184372224.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cintas (CTAS, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued, with strong profitability and a fair financial condition. The company's growth outperforms a significant portion of its industry, indicating a promising future. For a more detailed understanding of Cintas's financial performance, you can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.