Amidst a daily loss of -2.35%, and a notable 3-month gain of 20.32%, investors are keenly observing WestRock Co (WRK, Financial) with its Loss Per Share of 6.45. The pressing question remains: is the stock modestly undervalued? This valuation analysis aims to explore the true value of WestRock Co and provide investors with a clear understanding of its potential as an investment. Read on to delve into the financial intricacies and market positioning of WestRock Co.

Company Introduction

WestRock Co, a leading manufacturer of corrugated and consumer packaging, stands as a giant in the North American industry post its merger in 2015. With a current stock price of $41.91 and a Fair Value (GF Value) of $48.26, the company exhibits signs of modest undervaluation. This introduction sets the stage for an in-depth valuation analysis, juxtaposing the company's market cap of $10.80 billion against its intrinsic value, as estimated by the GF Value.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive metric that determines the intrinsic value of a stock like WestRock Co, based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past performance, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price gravitates significantly above this GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, and conversely, if it is below, the stock may promise higher future returns. At a share price of $41.91, WestRock Co's market cap stands at $10.80 billion, hinting at a modest undervaluation.

Given this relative undervaluation, the long-term return of WestRock Co's stock could potentially outpace its business growth, suggesting an attractive investment opportunity for value investors.

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. WestRock Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05 positions it unfavorably within the industry. This ratio, coupled with other financial metrics, leads to a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, reflecting a less robust balance sheet than many of its peers.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of lower investment risk. WestRock Co has maintained profitability over 7 of the past 10 years, with a 12-month revenue of $20.30 billion and a Loss Per Share of $6.45. The operating margin of 6.06% is competitive within the industry, earning a profitability rank of 6 out of 10. However, the company's growth has been less impressive, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 5.4% and an EBITDA growth rate of -36.2%, which is concerning when compared to industry counterparts.

ROIC vs. WACC

Assessing a company's value creation capabilities involves comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). WestRock Co's ROIC of 4.57 is currently below its WACC of 8.43, indicating that the company is not generating sufficient returns on its investments, which could be a red flag for potential investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WestRock Co (WRK, Financial) appears modestly undervalued based on GF Value. However, its financial condition raises some concerns, and its profitability, while fair, is not without its challenges. The growth of WestRock Co lags significantly behind many in the Packaging & Containers industry. For a more detailed financial overview, investors are encouraged to examine WestRock Co's 30-Year Financials.

Discovering High-Quality Investments

To uncover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.