HF Sinclair (DINO): A Fair Valuation Assessment

Is HF Sinclair (DINO) Worth Its Market Price? An Analytical Perspective

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HF Sinclair Corp (DINO, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of -1.78%, contributing to a 3-month decline of -3.26%. Despite these fluctuations, the company boasts a robust Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 11.56. Investors and analysts are keen to determine whether this stock is fairly valued in the market. This article delves into a detailed valuation analysis to uncover the true worth of HF Sinclair (DINO).

Company Overview

HF Sinclair Corp operates as an integrated petroleum refiner with significant capacity and reach, including a renewable diesel production capability and a substantial marketing network. With a current stock price of $56.81 and a Fair Value (GF Value) of $61.26, it's pivotal to analyze whether the stock is trading at a fair valuation. The following income breakdown offers insights into the company's financial performance.

1738032620278706176.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It is computed by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. The GF Value Line serves as a benchmark for the stock's ideal fair trading value. When a stock's price significantly deviates from this line, it indicates potential overvaluation or undervaluation, influencing future returns. Currently, HF Sinclair (DINO, Financial) appears to be fairly valued, suggesting that its market price aligns closely with our calculated GF Value.

1738032598946476032.png

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. HF Sinclair's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.63 ranks better than 54.07% of its peers in the Oil & Gas industry, indicating a strong financial position. This is further substantiated by the company's financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. The following chart illustrates HF Sinclair's cash and debt dynamics over recent years.

1738032639169851392.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with a track record of consistent profitability, is typically less risky. HF Sinclair has been profitable 8 out of the past 10 years, with a recent operating margin of 9.33%, which ranks well within the Oil & Gas industry. The company's profitability rank is a strong 8 out of 10. Moreover, growth is a key valuation driver, and HF Sinclair's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 21.8% outperforms 72.56% of its industry peers, signaling potential for value creation for shareholders.

ROIC vs. WACC

A comparison of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can reveal a company's profitability relative to its capital costs. HF Sinclair's ROIC of 17.57 significantly exceeds its WACC of 6.87, indicating efficient capital use. The historical comparison of ROIC vs. WACC is depicted below.

1738032656509104128.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, HF Sinclair (DINO, Financial) is assessed as fairly valued based on our analysis. The company exhibits strong financial health and profitability, with growth rates surpassing many competitors in the Oil & Gas industry. For a deeper understanding of HF Sinclair's financials, investors can explore the 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.