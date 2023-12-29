OFG Bancorp Director Jesus De Sells 3,000 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG), a financial institution based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers various deposit products and loans, as well as financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.

According to a recent SEC filing, Director Jesus De of OFG Bancorp sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock on December 18, 2023. The transaction was executed at an average price of $36.94 per share, resulting in a total value of $110,820.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for OFG Bancorp shows a pattern of selling activities from insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider purchases and 21 insider sales.

On the valuation front, OFG Bancorp's shares were trading at $36.94 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.766 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.85, which is above the industry median of 8.975 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.06, indicating that OFG Bancorp is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $34.79. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.