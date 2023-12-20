On December 20, 2023, LAIRD JAMES F JR, a director at Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a SEC Filing. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc is an investment management firm that sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory services to a broad range of clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for insiders at Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc indicates a pattern of 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells over the past year.

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc were priced at $170.1, resulting in a market capitalization of $479.518 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.48, which is below the industry median of 13.515 and also below the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc's stock, with a price of $170.1 and a GuruFocus Value of $167.53, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.