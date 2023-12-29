Christopher Heery, Chief Medical Officer of Arcellx Inc (ACLX, Financial), sold 120,000 shares of the company on December 18, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Arcellx Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing adaptive and controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

The insider's transaction history indicates that over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 188,260 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The overall insider transaction history for Arcellx Inc shows a pattern of selling rather than buying among insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 21 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Arcellx Inc were trading at $50.17, which places the company's market cap at approximately $2.526 billion.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The consistent selling by insiders at Arcellx Inc could be a point of interest for shareholders and potential investors.

