On December 20, 2023, M Ball, President and CEO of Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP, Financial), executed a sale of 7,000 shares in the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

Koppers Holdings Inc is a global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services aimed at improving the performance and extending the life of wood, wood-related, and carbon products. Koppers serves a variety of markets including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries.

Over the past year, the insider, M Ball, has sold a total of 41,269 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Koppers Holdings Inc indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 16 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Koppers Holdings Inc were trading at $49.27, resulting in a market cap of $1.025 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.70, which is below both the industry median of 22.78 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Koppers Holdings Inc's stock price of $49.27 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $37.22 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

