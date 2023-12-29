Jaclyn Paul, Chief Accounting Officer of Stag Industrial Inc (STAG, Financial), sold 12,900 shares of the company on December 21, 2023, according to a SEC Filing.

Stag Industrial Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio includes a variety of properties, including warehouse/distribution buildings, flex/office buildings, and light manufacturing buildings.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,900 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Stag Industrial Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Stag Industrial Inc were trading at $38.57, giving the company a market cap of $7.034 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 37.98, which is above the industry median of 17.59 but below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a trading price of $38.57 and a GuruFocus Value of $37.81, Stag Industrial Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

