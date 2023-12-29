Director Edward Fenster Sells 77,703 Shares of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Edward Fenster, a director at Sunrun Inc (RUN, Financial), executed a sale of 77,703 shares in the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Sunrun Inc is a leading provider of residential solar, storage, and energy services in the United States. The company offers solar service offerings and innovative home battery products, aiming to create a planet run by the sun.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 613,179 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Sunrun Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders, with 0 insider buys and 65 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Sunrun Inc were trading at $19.86, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.224 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.57, with a GF Value of $35.01, suggesting that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus' valuation.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

