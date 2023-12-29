Dorian LPG Ltd CFO Theodore Young Sells 5,000 Shares

Theodore Young, the CFO of Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company on December 18, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $43.25 per share, resulting in a total value of $216,250.

Dorian LPG Ltd is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company, engaging in the transportation of LPG worldwide. It is one of the leading owners and operators of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs).

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,500 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Dorian LPG Ltd shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 40 insider sells recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Dorian LPG Ltd were trading at $43.25, giving the company a market cap of $1.850 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 7.20, below the industry median of 9.27 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $43.25 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $30.15 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43, suggesting that Dorian LPG Ltd is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Dorian LPG Ltd.

The GF Value image above illustrates the current valuation status of Dorian LPG Ltd, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

