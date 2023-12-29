Taboola.com Ltd CTO Lior Golan Sells 51,369 Shares

Lior Golan, Chief Technology Officer of Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA, Financial), executed a sale of 51,369 shares in the company on December 20, 2023, according to a SEC Filing.

Taboola.com Ltd operates as a discovery platform that connects people with content they may like but never knew existed. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence and a large dataset, analyzes hundreds of signals to match user interest with content, helping publishers monetize their content and advertisers to distribute their messages to relevant audiences.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 333,987 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Taboola.com Ltd shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 19 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Taboola.com Ltd were trading at $3.88, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.228 billion.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and should be considered alongside other market data and company developments.

