OraSure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR), a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of oral fluid diagnostic and collection devices and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Product Officer Kathleen Weber sold 24,129 shares of the company on December 19, 2023.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $8.05 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $194,238.45. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in OraSure Technologies Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's investment in the company.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,129 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history at OraSure Technologies Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells. This activity provides insight into the sentiment insiders have about the stock's future performance.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of OraSure Technologies Inc were trading at $8.05, giving the company a market capitalization of $597.427 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 12.32, which is below both the industry median of 29.91 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, OraSure Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76, with a GF Value of $10.58 per share. This indicates that the stock is considered to be Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. These factors combine to provide an intrinsic value estimate that helps investors gauge whether a stock is overvalued, fairly valued, or undervalued.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects. The recent sell by Chief Product Officer Kathleen Weber may be of interest to current and potential shareholders as they evaluate their investment in OraSure Technologies Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.