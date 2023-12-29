Bruce Labovitz, the CFO of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN, Financial), sold 6,009 shares of the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $32.81 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $197,135.29.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd provides professional land surveying, construction management, and other related services. The company operates primarily in the United States, offering solutions that span across civil engineering, land planning, and geospatial services to both public and private sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,509 shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd had a market cap of $486.333 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 332.00, significantly above both the industry median of 15 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at $32.81, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $25.77, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27. This suggests that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd was considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

