Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc CEO Sharon John Sells Company Shares

On December 19, 2023, Sharon John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW, Financial), executed a sale of 4,433 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the SEC Filing.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a retailer offering an interactive make-your-own stuffed animal retail-entertainment experience. The company operates through three segments: direct-to-consumer, international franchising, and commercial. Its merchandise is sold under the Build-A-Bear, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and Bear Factory brands.

According to the filing, the insider has sold a total of 179,155 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the stock during the same period.

The insider transaction history for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc indicates a pattern of selling activity, with 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc were trading at $24.01, resulting in a market capitalization of $333.323 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 6.71, which is below both the industry median of 17.47 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $24.01 and a GuruFocus Value of $24.48, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

