Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc's Dividend Analysis

Dissecting the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance of TYCB

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc(TYCB, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.4 per share, payable on 2024-01-05, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-22. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc is a part of the financial service domain. As a holding company for Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, it offers a wide range of loan, deposit and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels to corporate and individual clients. The company's banking operations span the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula, including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware, and Accomack County, Virginia. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Onley, Virginia.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc's Dividend Consistency

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2001, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2009, earning it the title of a dividend achiever, a distinction reserved for companies with at least a 14-year track record of consecutive dividend increases. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Dividend Yield and Growth Analysis

As of today, Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.05% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.09%, indicating an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 5.90%, which decreased to 5.20% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 2.80%. The 5-year yield on cost of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc stock is approximately 3.93%.

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.27 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting a healthy balance between dividend payments and retained earnings for growth and stability. The company's profitability rank is 5 out of 10, indicating fair profitability, with a consistent record of positive net income over the past decade.

Growth Metrics and Future Outlook

Robust growth metrics are crucial for the sustainability of dividends. Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. The company's strong revenue model is reflected in its revenue per share and a 3-year revenue growth rate of approximately 9.60% per year, outperforming 66.57% of global competitors. Additionally, Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc's 3-year EPS growth rate of about 12.60% per year outperforms 62.53% of global competitors. The company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 13.80% also outperforms 69.32% of global competitors, indicating a strong potential for continued dividend sustainability.

Concluding Insights on TYCB's Dividend Profile

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc's dividend payments, growth rates, and payout ratio, combined with its profitability and growth metrics, paint a picture of a company committed to delivering shareholder value through consistent dividends. The company's financial health and growth trajectory suggest that its dividend policy is sustainable, making it an attractive option for value investors seeking stable income streams. With a diligent approach to growth and profitability, Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares Inc appears well-positioned to continue its dividend achiever status. Value investors may consider these factors when evaluating the company's stock for their portfolios. For further exploration of dividend opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership