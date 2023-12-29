Kenneth Mills, President and CEO of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX, Financial), executed a sale of 45,000 shares in the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant viral vectors for use in gene therapy. The company's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, is utilized in a broad range of therapeutic areas including metabolic, neurodegenerative, and retinal diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 45,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Regenxbio Inc indicates a trend of 0 insider buys and 1 insider sell over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Regenxbio Inc were trading at $19.69, resulting in a market capitalization of $811.652 million.

The stock's price of $19.69 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $16.77 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

