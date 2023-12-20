Director Gokul Rajaram Sells Shares of The Trade Desk Inc

On December 20, 2023, Gokul Rajaram, a director at The Trade Desk Inc (TTD, Financial), executed a sale of 2,999 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing. The Trade Desk Inc is a technology company that provides a self-service platform enabling ad buyers to manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and devices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,985 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for The Trade Desk Inc shows a pattern of 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale by the insider, shares of The Trade Desk Inc were trading at $77.39, resulting in a market capitalization of $37.448 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 246.39, which is above both the industry median of 26.79 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $77.39 and a GuruFocus Value of $96.88, The Trade Desk Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

