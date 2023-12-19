Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd

On December 19, 2023, Frederic Simon, a director at JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing. JFrog Ltd is a technology company that specializes in software release automation. The company's platform is designed to allow software developers to continuously release software updates, ensuring that applications remain current and secure.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 590,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for JFrog Ltd indicates a trend of insider sales, with 75 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $32.16, giving the company a market cap of $3.663 billion.

With the stock price at $32.16 and a GuruFocus Value of $33.69, JFrog Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.