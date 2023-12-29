Morning Brew: Semiconductor Picks and Karuna's $14B Acquisition Lead Market News

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Investment firm UBS has reiterated its confidence in the semiconductor sector, particularly highlighting AMD (AMD, Financial) and Micron Technology (MU, Financial) as its top picks for 2024. UBS analysts, led by Timothy Arcuri, suggest that the industry is approaching a "sweet spot" due to peaked inventory levels that are now converting to revenue. They also see potential in analog chip companies, especially Analog Devices (ADI, Financial), and propose Teradyne (TER, Financial) as an innovative pick due to advancements in artificial intelligence and smartphone industry recovery. UBS continues to favor other semiconductor players including Nvidia (NVDA, Financial), Broadcom (AVGO, Financial), Marvell Technology (MRVL, Financial), Microchip Technology (MCHP, Financial), and Lam Research (LRCX, Financial).

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX, Financial) surged approximately 47% in pre-market trading following news of a $14 billion acquisition agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY, Financial). The $330 per share offer for Karuna represents a significant premium over its last closing price, with Bristol Myers slightly down in response. The acquisition will bring KarXT, a potential treatment for schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, into Bristol Myers' portfolio. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of the next year.

On the inflation front, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, showed a year-over-year increase of 3.2% in November, a deceleration from the 3.4% rise in October. This moderation in core PCE, along with a month-over-month increase of 0.1%, aligns with expectations for a potential Federal Reserve policy rate cut in March. Renaissance Macro Research highlighted the possibility of continued benign inflation due to factors such as used car & truck prices and housing rents.

Ansys (ANSS, Financial) shares experienced a 12% premarket jump amid reports that the company is considering a sale. Oppenheimer analyst Ken Wong suggested that Ansys could be valued between $375 and $400 per share in a potential acquisition, citing recent software M&A deals as benchmarks. Altair Engineering (ALTR, Financial) is also expected to benefit from this news, as it is considered a more likely acquisition target in the simulation space.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO, Financial) is focusing on a turnaround in 2024 after a soft performance in the stock market. Investors remain cautious due to concerns over volume growth, emerging market volatility, and commodity cost fluctuations. Coca-Cola aims to maintain its long-term organic sales growth target, with expectations of innovation and partnership announcements to drive progress in the coming year.

Chinese tech stocks faced a significant downturn after the Chinese government released draft guidelines aimed at curbing excessive online gaming spending. NetEase (NTES, Financial), Tencent (TCEHY, Financial), and Bilibili (BILI, Financial) saw substantial premarket declines, with the new regulations causing an estimated $80 billion market value loss for these companies. Other Chinese stocks such as Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), JD.com (JD), Weibo (WB), and PDD (PDD) also traded lower, reflecting investor concerns over the regulatory environment.

Daseke (DSKE, Financial) announced an acquisition agreement with TFI International Inc. (TFII, Financial), with the all-cash transaction valuing Daseke at approximately $1.1 billion. Daseke shareholders are set to receive $8.30 per share, a significant premium over recent trading prices. The transaction is expected to close during the upcoming year, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) has increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY, Financial) to nearly 28%, purchasing additional shares worth approximately $310 million. The acquisition follows Occidental's recent $12 billion deal to buy Permian producer CrownRock, highlighting Berkshire's continued investment in the energy sector.

Related stock tickers in the article:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.