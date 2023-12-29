Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $492.87, Netflix Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0.26%, marked against a three-month change of 27.97%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Netflix Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, but a moderate GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Netflix Inc the GF Score of 96 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Netflix Inc Business

Netflix Inc, with a market cap of $215.72 billion and sales of $32.74 billion, operates a relatively simple business model focused solely on its streaming service. It boasts the largest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and internationally, with nearly 250 million subscribers worldwide. Netflix's reach extends to almost the entire global population outside of China. The company has traditionally steered clear of live programming or sports content, instead offering on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. Recently, Netflix has ventured into ad-supported subscription plans, tapping into the advertising market in addition to its subscription-based revenue.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Netflix Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Netflix Inc stands impressively at 7.84, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With an Altman Z-Score of 6.44, Netflix Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.44, Netflix Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Netflix Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Netflix Inc's Operating Margin has increased significantly over the past five years, with figures rising from 12.92% in 2019 to a peak of 20.86% in 2021, before settling at 16.75% in 2023. This trend demonstrates the company's efficiency in managing its operations and maximizing profit margins. Furthermore, Netflix Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Netflix Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 16.2%, which outperforms 84.03% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Moreover, Netflix Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 19.2, and the rate over the past five years is 24.2. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion: Netflix Inc's Position for Outperformance

Considering Netflix Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. The company's strategic approach to its business model, consistent operational performance, and strong financial indicators suggest that it is well-equipped to maintain its market leadership and continue delivering value to its shareholders. As the media landscape evolves, Netflix Inc's innovative steps, such as the introduction of ad-supported plans, may further bolster its competitive edge and financial success.

